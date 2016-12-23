Rookie back Ezekiel Elliott gives his linemen UTVs for Christmas

It was “Merry Zekemas” at the Ford Center in Frisco Friday.
Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, who leads the league in rushing with 1,551 yards and is 258 yards away from Eric Dickerson’s 33-year old rookie rushing record, gave a Texas-size Christmas gift to each of his offensive linemen as a thank you.
With a little help from John Deere, an official sponsor of the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott surprised his linemen with their own UTV after a practice.
“This is the best o-line in football,” Elliott said. “They deserve the best gifts and I just wanted to get them something they would really appreciate. Something they all would love. I know a couple of my offensive linemen have some land. I just wanted to get them something they would love and they could use.”
The John Deere Gators are priced between $14,000-16,000 and could cost as much as $25,000 once customized.
Elliott said he came up with the idea with his agent. He initially thought about getting 4-wheelers, but he saw a Gator at AT&T Stadium after a game and was sold.
And of course, he is not going to let the big guys have all the fun.
“Yeah, I got one for myself,” Elliott said.
Elliott then went on a joy ride in the Gators with his linemen. They speed out of the Ford around the parking lot and then back into the Ford Center and right on the field.
Tight end Jason Witten was impressed with Elliott’s gift-giving style and appreciation for his offensive linemen.
“It’s great to see the young pup doing that,” Witten said. “I have been hearing about it for a couple of weeks. I know he is excited. It's like what you used to hear Wayne Gretzy say, ‘put the powder on the stick and take care of the spikes (skates) because they take care of you.’ It's good to see Zeke doing that. It shows a lot about what this team is about. He's certainly had a good year.”
