Cowboys playoff tickets go on sale Dec. 28

Attention Dallas Cowboys fans: playoff tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 28.
Ticket prices range from $115-560 for reserved seats. The standing room only party pass will be $40.
The Cowboys announced that there will be "a very limited number of playoff tickets available for purchase" because of the large season-ticket base.
Season ticket holders have the opportunity to buy additional playoff tickets beginning on Dec. 27 during an exclusive internet-only pre-sale event.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the team's website, through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-745-3000.
The Cowboys have secured the top-seed in the NFC, and will have a divisional round game during the weekend of Jan. 13-14. If they win that game, the Cowboys would host the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 22.
