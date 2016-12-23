Dallas Cowboys

December 23, 2016 10:37 AM

Cowboys playoff tickets go on sale Dec. 28

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

Attention Dallas Cowboys fans: playoff tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 28.

Ticket prices range from $115-560 for reserved seats. The standing room only party pass will be $40.

The Cowboys announced that there will be "a very limited number of playoff tickets available for purchase" because of the large season-ticket base.

Season ticket holders have the opportunity to buy additional playoff tickets beginning on Dec. 27 during an exclusive internet-only pre-sale event.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the team's website, through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-745-3000.

The Cowboys have secured the top-seed in the NFC, and will have a divisional round game during the weekend of Jan. 13-14. If they win that game, the Cowboys would host the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 22.

Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

jchristopher@star-telegram.com
 

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

View more video

Sports Videos