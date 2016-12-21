Cowboys favorites to win NFC; Zeke odds-on favorite to win MVP

The Dallas Cowboys have the best odds of any NFC team reach Super Bowl LI, and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is projected to take home some hardware at the end of the season.
The Cowboys have 8/5 odds to win the NFC, according to Bovada. The Seattle Seahawks are 12/5 favorites followed by the Green Bay Packers (7/1), Atlanta Falcons (17/2) and New York Giants (9/1).
To take it a step further, the Cowboys have the second-best odds to snap their 22-year championship drought. They are listed as 5/1 favorites to win it all.
The New England Patriots have the best odds at 11/5. Seattle (11/2), Pittsburgh (10/1) and Green Bay and Oakland (each 12/1) round out the top five.
Elliott, meanwhile, is the favorite to win the MVP. He's a 2/1 favorite for the award. Elliott is leading the league with 1,551 rushing yards and set a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns by a rookie with his 13th against Tampa Bay last weekend.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has the second-best odds at 5/2 followed by the Falcons' Matt Ryan (9/2), the Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr (7/1) and the Packers' Aaron Rodgers (10/1).
Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott is listed as "off the board" this week. He had 33/1 odds last week.
