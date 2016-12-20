Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott headline Cowboys’ group of Pro Bowlers

The Dallas Cowboys had five players selected for the 2017 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, including rookies and most valuable player candidates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, but are hoping none of them can make the trip to Orlando, Florida for the NFL’s annual all-star game.
Instead, they’d like for them to be preparing for Super Bowl LI the following week in Houston.
It’s still an honor for the players to be recognized as one of the best, determined by a consensus vote of fans, players and coaches. Forty-four players from each the NFC and AFC were selected on Tuesday.
The Cowboys’ fifth-ranked offense was represented by Prescott, Elliott -- the first time in franchise history two rookies have been named to the Pro Bowl -- and three linemen (left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin) earning nods. The defense didn’t have any players voted in.
Linebacker Sean Lee is a notable snub as he has been credited by the coaches with a team-leading 168 tackles. Lee went to his first Pro Bowl last season.
Prescott has put together an MVP-caliber season in leading the Cowboys to a 12-2 record, passing for 20 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He has a 103.2 passer rating on the season, a number veteran Tony Romo has bettered only once in his career (113.2 in 2014).
Elliott is leading the league in rushing with 1,551 yards and has set a franchise record with 13 rushing touchdowns as a rookie. If Elliott averages 129 yards the final two games, he’ll break Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards set in 1983.
Much of the credit for the offense’s success goes to the line.
Smith has been selected to four Pro Bowls in six seasons. He has given up only one sack in 12 games, and has been flagged for six penalties (four holds and two false starts).
Martin has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all three of his professional seasons. He has allowed two sacks and drawn two penalties (one hold, one false start) in 14 games.
Frederick, meanwhile, is going to his third straight Pro Bowl. The fourth-year pro has not allowed a sack since the 2014 season, and has been flagged four times this season.
This is the most Cowboys selected for the game since they sent eight in 2014. They had a record 13 go in 2008.
The game will return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format this year after three years of using a revised, “unconferenced” format. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
