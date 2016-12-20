Detroit Lions positioned for playoffs, but nothing has been easy this year

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers Pause

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

3:16 Mac Attack says Dak Has QB Controversy

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

0:29 Denton shooting leaves one dead

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording