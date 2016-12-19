Dallas Cowboys

December 19, 2016 8:44 AM

Report: Ezekiel won’t face fine for Salvation Army kettle hop

Ezekiel Elliott will not be fined by the NFL for his leap into the Salvation Army kettle on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Elliott drew a 15-yard penalty after celebrating a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter with a leap into one of the large Salvation Army red kettles that sits beyond the end zone. He crouched down before coming up slowly, pretending to play hide-and-seek.

“That bucket’s just sitting right there by the end zone,” Elliott said. “It’s only right someone jumps in it.”

He discussed the idea with teammates before the game, wondering aloud whether officials would penalize him.

