December 18, 2016 3:24 PM

Skip Bayless outraged that Jerry Jones is seen with Tony Romo at state title game

By Vince Langford

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless has struck again with what to many knowledgeable observers appears to confirm that he’s given to completely strange pronouncements.

Of course, when it comes to his viewpoints on Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Bayless once upon a time wanted the Cowboys to go with Steve Walsh over Troy Aikman.

Bayless went on quite a Twitter rant on the Jerry-Tony seating arrangement at AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Jones’ grandson John Stephen Jones helped lead Highland Park High School to the Class 5A Division I state football championship with a 16-7 victory over Temple.

