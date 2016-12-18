Skip Bayless outraged that Jerry Jones is seen with Tony Romo at state title game

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless has struck again with what to many knowledgeable observers appears to confirm that he’s given to completely strange pronouncements.
JUST MAKES ME SICK seeing Romo sitting next to Jerry watching Jerry's grandson in state title game. So disrespectful to Dak Prescott.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 17, 2016
Of course, when it comes to his viewpoints on Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Bayless once upon a time wanted the Cowboys to go with Steve Walsh over Troy Aikman.
Bayless went on quite a Twitter rant on the Jerry-Tony seating arrangement at AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Jones’ grandson John Stephen Jones helped lead Highland Park High School to the Class 5A Division I state football championship with a 16-7 victory over Temple.
this is wrong. Romo has a relationship with the grandson for years. we all watched the kid grow up. he wears 9 for Romo. just stop https://t.co/1NYUNSv7xf— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 17, 2016
