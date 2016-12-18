Report says Tony Romo may prefer release in off-season rather than a trade

Quarterback Tony Romo may prefer to be released by the Dallas Cowboys in the off-season rather than be traded, ProFootballTalk.com reported Saturday night, citing a source.
From the report posted by Mike Florio:
“As one source with knowledge of the situation recently explained it, Romo may be inclined to request a release in lieu of a trade. This would maximize his options and, in turn, ensure that his new team won’t be diluting its roster by giving up draft picks and/or players.”
Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who has started every game in the Cowboys’ 11-2 season, is expected to be the Dallas starter for 2017.
