December 18, 2016 12:27 AM

Report says Tony Romo may prefer release in off-season rather than a trade

By Vince Langford

Quarterback Tony Romo may prefer to be released by the Dallas Cowboys in the off-season rather than be traded, ProFootballTalk.com reported Saturday night, citing a source.

From the report posted by Mike Florio:

“As one source with knowledge of the situation recently explained it, Romo may be inclined to request a release in lieu of a trade. This would maximize his options and, in turn, ensure that his new team won’t be diluting its roster by giving up draft picks and/or players.”

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who has started every game in the Cowboys’ 11-2 season, is expected to be the Dallas starter for 2017.

