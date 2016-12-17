Key matchup in Cowboys vs. Bucs: Brandon Carr vs. Mike Evans

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans vs. Dallas cornerback Brandon Carr: Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr drew the unenviable task of shadowing Odell Beckham Jr. last week, and could have another tall order in containing Buccaneers standout receiver Mike Evans. Carr fared well against Beckham outside of a 61-yard touchdown reception. Evans is another imposing receiver, though, and has 80 catches for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. The Texas A&M product ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards.
