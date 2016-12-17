5 things to watch in Cowboys-Buccaneers game

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill Pause

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

5:48 Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way

7:49 Titletown, TX., episode 10: A Letter of Intent

7:31 Titletown, TX., episode 7: United They Stand

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

3:34 Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship