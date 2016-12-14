Morris Claiborne on track to rejoin Cowboys as season nears its end

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne got good news after his latest MRI exam Monday. The avulsion fracture — where a piece of bone tore off his pelvis — is getting better.
Claiborne has missed the past six games but remains optimistic that he’ll play again this season. He suggested he could return to practice the final week of the season, if not earlier.
“As long as everything keeps going the way it’s going, just keep praying about it and hoping that everything keeps going according to plan,” Claiborne said. “I feel better. I’m glad I didn’t go the route of jumping right into surgery. Just waiting and seeing how it’s healing, so I can’t ask for anything more right now.”
Claiborne continues to stretch with the team before each practice and then does his rehab work.
Claiborne had been having a breakthrough season before sustaining the injury in the Oct. 30 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former first-round pick had finally flashed the potential that made him a top-10 pick coming out of LSU.
Now, Claiborne is hoping to simply get back on the field and resume where he left off.
“Doctors just want me to stay on the course that we’re on now,” Claiborne said. “Just taking it one day at a time, put some good weeks together. Just keep working.”
Green’s back
Swing tackle Chaz Green has been diagnosed with a herniated disc in his back, but is going to try and play through it down the stretch.
Green practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and is hoping to progress throughout the week. He is still hoping to be an option for the Cowboys this season.
“It’s something I’m trying to work through,” Green said. “Given the time of the season, obviously it needs time but I don’t have that, so just trying to see if it’s something I can work through.”
Green opened the season as the swing tackle and started two games at left tackle with Tyron Smith sidelined with a back injury. Green started a Week 3 game against Chicago and again in Week 4 at San Francisco, a game in which he injured his foot.
The foot has fully healed, but the back injury is what has slowed Green of late. He acknowledged that he may have to undergo back surgery in the off-season.
“I’m not trying to think like that,” Green said. “I mean, it’s a possibility, but I’m not thinking like that. I’m just trying to stay positive, try to make sure I can calm it down and see if I can work through it.”
Lengthy injury list
Linebacker Sean Lee headlined a dozen players on the injury report, being limited in practice with a knee injury.
Lee is coming off a week in which he set a franchise record with 22 tackles against the New York Giants on Sunday night. It is his fourth career game with 20 or more tackles.
Lee spent the early portion of practice open to the media working on resistance cords.
Also limited were defensive end Jack Crawford (foot) and Green (back).
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back), left guard Ron Leary (back), left tackle Tyron Smith (back) and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle) were among the players who played against the Giants but were held out of practice Wednesday.
Claiborne (groin) and safety J.J. Wilcox (thigh) remain sidelined with their respective injuries.
Full participants who are dealing with nagging injuries include safety Barry Church (forearm), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (foot) and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur (knee).
Staff writer Charean Williams contributed to this report.
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
