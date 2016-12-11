Cowboys-Giants Game Balls: Jenkins shines in battle against Bryant

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins: Jenkins held Dallas star Dez Bryant to just one catch, forcing a fumble on that play recovered by Landon Collins with 2:13 to go in the game. Jenkins finished with two tackles, two passes defensed and an interception.
Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: The flamboyant star had a couple of early drops but provided a game-breaking 61-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He finished with four catches for 94 yards.
Giants special teamer Dwayne Harris and punter Brad Wing: In a game of field position, Harris had a few plays that might have been overlooked. He downed two punts inside the 5-yard line and had one tackle on special teams. Wing had five of his nine punts downed inside the 20 with a long of 57.
Giants defensive end Romeo Okwara: The rookie replaced the injured Jason Pierre-Paul in the lineup and finished with eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Terrance Williams: Elliott finished with 107 tough yards on 24 carries. His longest run of the game was 15 yards. Williams had five receptions for 76 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the opening quarter.
