Dallas Cowboys

December 11, 2016 11:32 PM

Cowboys-Giants Game Balls: Jenkins shines in battle against Bryant

Star-Telegram

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins: Jenkins held Dallas star Dez Bryant to just one catch, forcing a fumble on that play recovered by Landon Collins with 2:13 to go in the game. Jenkins finished with two tackles, two passes defensed and an interception.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: The flamboyant star had a couple of early drops but provided a game-breaking 61-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He finished with four catches for 94 yards.

Giants special teamer Dwayne Harris and punter Brad Wing: In a game of field position, Harris had a few plays that might have been overlooked. He downed two punts inside the 5-yard line and had one tackle on special teams. Wing had five of his nine punts downed inside the 20 with a long of 57.

Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss at Giants

Beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams break down the Cowboys second loss of the season. Video by Drew Davison.

ddavison@star-telegram.com
 

Giants defensive end Romeo Okwara: The rookie replaced the injured Jason Pierre-Paul in the lineup and finished with eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Terrance Williams: Elliott finished with 107 tough yards on 24 carries. His longest run of the game was 15 yards. Williams had five receptions for 76 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the opening quarter.

Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel reacts to Cowboys' 10-7 loss to the New York Giants (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

tengel@star-telegram.com
 

