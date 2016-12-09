Key matchup in Cowboys vs. Giants game: Tyron Smith vs. Olivier Vernon

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith vs. Giants DE Olivier Vernon: Cowboys’ left tackle Tyron Smith faces a stiff test this week against Giants pass rush specialist Olivier Vernon, who has seven sacks in the past five games. Vernon didn’t get home against Smith in the opener, but he has in the past. Vernon is the biggest threat to sack Dak Prescott, particularly with fellow end Jason Pierre-Paul sidelined. Smith, though, has played at an All-Pro level. He’s given up only one sack and has been flagged for five penalties (three holds, two false starts).
