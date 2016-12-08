Dallas Cowboys

December 8, 2016 9:07 AM

Playoff positioning gives Cowboys-Giants rematch a different feel

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

It’s not over.

It’s not over.

The Dallas Cowboys (11-1) clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.

It was a notable feat for sure.

Outside of the obvious goal of keeping the winning streak alive, which is at a franchise-tying record 11, the Cowboys will be playing for postseason position in their final four games beginning with a key NFC East game at the New York Giants (8-4) Sunday.

A win over the Giants clinches the division title for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys can clinch a first-round bye in two scenarios:

▪  A win plus a Detroit loss or tie.

▪  A win plus a Seattle loss.

Detroit (8-4) hosts Chicago (3-9) and Seattle (8-3-1) plays at Green Bay (6-6).

The Cowboys can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a combination of all three: A win plus a Detroit loss or tie plus a Seattle loss.

As for the game, the Giants are the only team to beat the Cowboys, taking a 20-19 victory in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium.

And the Giants have some playoff thoughts of their own. They currently hold one of the NFC’s two wild-card berths.

Since their first meeting on Sept 11 at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys have tied the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Cowboys previously won 11 consecutive games spanning the 1968 and 1969 regular seasons.

The Giants were on a six-game winning streak before being dumped by Pittsburgh last week.

Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

Our Dallas Cowboys beat writers break down the differences between the game 1 loss to the Giants and the upcoming rematch at Met Life Stadium

Brandon Wade Special
 

Statistical comparisons

 

Cowboys

Giants

Record

11-1

8-4

Scoring average

27.8

20.4

Opp. Scoring average

19.0

19.8

Total offense

395.7

327.4

Rushing

155.8

77.5

Passing

239.8

249.9

Total defense

358.5

356.8

Turnover margin

+2

-5

Penalties/yards

79-652

66-669

Dallas Cowboys regular-season schedule

Sept. 11

Giants 20, Cowboys 19

Sept. 18

Cowboys 27, Redskins 23

 

 

Sept. 25

Cowboys 31, Bears 17

 

 

Oct. 2

Cowboys 24, 49ers 17

 

 

Oct. 9

Cowboys 28, Bengals 14

 

 

Oct. 16

Cowboys 30, Packers 16

 

 

Oct. 23

Bye

 

 

Oct. 30

Cowboys 29, Eagles 23, OT

 

 

Nov. 6

Cowboys 35, Browns 10

 

 

Nov. 13

Cowboys 35, Steelers 30

 

 

Nov. 20

Cowboys 27, Ravens 17

 

 

Nov. 24

Cowboys 31, Redskins 26

 

 

Dec. 1

Cowboys 17, Vikings 15

 

 

Dec. 11

at NY Giants

7:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

Dec. 18

vs. Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

Dec. 26

vs. Detroit

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Jan. 1

at Philadelphia

Noon

KDFW/4

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Comments

Videos

Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

View more video

Sports Videos