Playoff positioning gives Cowboys-Giants rematch a different feel

It’s not over.
The Dallas Cowboys (11-1) clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.
It was a notable feat for sure.
Outside of the obvious goal of keeping the winning streak alive, which is at a franchise-tying record 11, the Cowboys will be playing for postseason position in their final four games beginning with a key NFC East game at the New York Giants (8-4) Sunday.
A win over the Giants clinches the division title for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys can clinch a first-round bye in two scenarios:
▪ A win plus a Detroit loss or tie.
▪ A win plus a Seattle loss.
Detroit (8-4) hosts Chicago (3-9) and Seattle (8-3-1) plays at Green Bay (6-6).
The Cowboys can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a combination of all three: A win plus a Detroit loss or tie plus a Seattle loss.
As for the game, the Giants are the only team to beat the Cowboys, taking a 20-19 victory in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium.
And the Giants have some playoff thoughts of their own. They currently hold one of the NFC’s two wild-card berths.
Since their first meeting on Sept 11 at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys have tied the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Cowboys previously won 11 consecutive games spanning the 1968 and 1969 regular seasons.
The Giants were on a six-game winning streak before being dumped by Pittsburgh last week.
Statistical comparisons
Cowboys
Giants
Record
11-1
8-4
Scoring average
27.8
20.4
Opp. Scoring average
19.0
19.8
Total offense
395.7
327.4
Rushing
155.8
77.5
Passing
239.8
249.9
Total defense
358.5
356.8
Turnover margin
+2
-5
Penalties/yards
79-652
66-669
Dallas Cowboys regular-season schedule
Sept. 11
Giants 20, Cowboys 19
Sept. 18
Cowboys 27, Redskins 23
Sept. 25
Cowboys 31, Bears 17
Oct. 2
Cowboys 24, 49ers 17
Oct. 9
Cowboys 28, Bengals 14
Oct. 16
Cowboys 30, Packers 16
Oct. 23
Bye
Oct. 30
Cowboys 29, Eagles 23, OT
Nov. 6
Cowboys 35, Browns 10
Nov. 13
Cowboys 35, Steelers 30
Nov. 20
Cowboys 27, Ravens 17
Nov. 24
Cowboys 31, Redskins 26
Dec. 1
Cowboys 17, Vikings 15
Dec. 11
at NY Giants
7:30 p.m.
KXAS/5
Dec. 18
vs. Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
KDFW/4
Dec. 26
vs. Detroit
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Jan. 1
at Philadelphia
Noon
KDFW/4
