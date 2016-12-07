Mavericks fall flat in another blowout as visiting Kings rule

DALLAS Wednesday night served as another example of how difficult it is for the Dallas Mavericks to win games without Dirk Nowitzki.
As Nowitzki sat out his 16th game of the season with a strained right Achilles, the Mavs were no match for Sacramento, a team that had lost four of its last five.
The Kings built a 23-point lead in the third quarter and eventually eased out of American Airlines Center with a 120-89 victory.
The Mavs have now lost 12 of their last 14 games and are just 4-17 on the season. It’s the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst record in the NBA.
It’s also the worst 21-game start for the Mavs since they started the 1993-94 season 1-20.
The media was escorted out of the postgame locker room so the Mavericks could have a team meeting.
“That was a very, very, very disappointing performance,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job getting these guys ready to play, getting them ready to compete.”
Before the third quarter ended, the Mavs already had committed 17 turnovers – their season high. They finished with 23 turnovers, leading to 34 points for the Kings. All that gift-giving was too much to overcome to beat an NBA team.
In all, the Mavs were outscored 29-12 in the third quarter. Sacramento opened the quarter on an 11-0 run and led 67-52 less than four minutes into the second half.
“The second half was inexcusable,” Carlisle said. “The way we played – just the way we performed all around – everything from how we competed, decision-making.”
Things got so bad that the Mavs called two timeouts late in the fourth quarter and received technical fouls on both occasions. That’s because the Mavs were out of timeouts at the time – and they knew it.
The Kings led by as much as 33 points. The final results were as poor as the Mavs’ 128-90 loss in Cleveland on the day after Thanksgiving.
Sacramento outscored the Mavs in the paint, 68-30, and outscored them in fastbreak points 33-13.
With so many injuries cramping their style, the Mavs have used an NBA-high 12 different starting lineups. Carlisle, though, acknowledged that it’s part of the process.
“I’ve had seasons where we’ve had over 30 (different starting lineups), so it just comes with the territory,” Carlisle said. “Our manpower situation isn’t great right now.
“We do have the ability to change things up and do some different things. We’ve got to be creative to a certain extent, but also be true to what has been keeping us in games and winning us games, which is being really good at the defensive end.”
Deron Williams led the Mavs with 20 points and six assists, Wesley Matthews scored all 16 of his points in the first half, Justin Anderson tallied 13 points, and Harrison Barnes finished with 11 points.
DeMarcus Cousins (24 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists), Darren Collison (19 points) and Rudy Gay (19 points) paced the Kings, who are 8-13 on the season.
The Kings built a 13-point lead (41-28) with 6:08 left in the second quarter after Gay scored five consecutive points. But Matthews and the Mavs suddenly got hot and Dallas closed to within 56-52 of the Kings at the half.
Mathews banged in three 3-pointers and a conventional basket, scoring 11 points in the second quarter. Overall, the Mavs made nine of their final 10 shots in the second period.
Unfortunately, the Mavs went flat in the second half, getting outscored 64-37.
“Shot-making comes and goes, but the competitive spirit has got to be there,” Carlisle said. “We’re going to do better.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Sacramento
26
30
29
35
—
120
Dallas
23
29
12
25
—
89
Sacramento
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Gay
30:56
8-14
2-2
3
1
19
Cousins
32:33
10-16
2-3
14
3
24
Koufos
17:06
4-4
0-0
4
2
8
Collison
30:21
5-10
7-8
3
1
19
McLemore
21:07
3-11
2-2
1
1
9
Temple
26:47
5-6
3-4
3
5
17
M.Barnes
23:45
1-2
0-0
3
4
2
Lawson
20:54
3-9
0-0
2
1
6
Casspi
18:06
5-7
0-0
5
1
10
Cauley-Stein
15:27
3-5
0-2
3
4
6
Tolliver
2:58
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240
47-84
16-21
41
23
120
Percentages: FG .560, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Temple 4-4, Cousins 2-2, Collison 2-4, Gay 1-3, McLemore 1-6, M.Barnes 0-1, Casspi 0-1, Lawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 14 (7 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Cousins 3). Turnovers: 14 (Collison 5, Cousins 2, Gay 2, Casspi, Cauley-Stein, M.Barnes, McLemore, Temple). Steals: 10 (Gay 4, Cauley-Stein 2, Lawson 2, Koufos, M.Barnes).
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
H.Barnes
32:21
5-16
1-2
4
3
11
Finney-Smith
23:22
3-5
0-0
3
4
8
Mejri
11:15
1-3
0-0
7
4
2
Matthews
33:26
6-10
0-0
4
1
16
Williams
31:47
6-8
5-5
2
2
20
Gibson
27:43
3-12
0-0
2
2
7
Powell
24:42
3-7
0-0
5
3
6
Harris
17:06
1-3
1-2
4
1
3
Anderson
15:31
3-8
7-8
3
0
13
Brussino
12:00
1-4
1-1
1
1
3
Hammons
10:47
0-2
0-2
5
1
0
Totals
240
32-78
15-20
40
22
89
Percentages: FG .410, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Matthews 4-6, Williams 3-5, Finney-Smith 2-3, Gibson 1-5, Anderson 0-2, Harris 0-2, Brussino 0-3, H.Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 20 (34 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hammons 2, Finney-Smith, Matthews, Powell). Turnovers: 20 (H.Barnes 6, Finney-Smith 4, Williams 4, Anderson 2, Gibson, Harris, Matthews, Mejri). Steals: 7 (Powell 2, Anderson, Brussino, Finney-Smith, Gibson, Matthews). Technical Fouls: Mejri, 3:59 second; team, 4:05 fourth; team, 2:58 fourth. Att.—19,711 (19,200). T—2:13.
Pacers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Friday, FSSW
