Cowboys Dak Prescott’s sparkling image keeps shining

Could Dak Prescott’s public image get any better? He picks up trash, he serves holiday meals to those in need, visits children in the hospital and he says all the right things as a teammate. Now he’s caught shopping for charity!
The Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback, who has helped lead the team to a league-best 11-1 record, was spotted shopping for those in need Sunday night in Frisco. Target employee Stuart Newton noticed Prescott and asked if he needed help. Prescott told him he was looking for gifts for the Salvation Army/NBC 5 Angel Tree program. Newton’s wife posted this image on Facebook.
The Angel Tree program provides gifts to children and seniors across North Texas.
