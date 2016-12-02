Darren Woodson’s Hall of Fame credentials continue to grow

These are good times to be former Dallas Cowboys star Darren Woodson.
He’s a semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was voted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Both recognitions came in November. He will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 21.
He won’t know his status with the Pro Football Hall of Fame until later. The list will be trimmed to 15 finalists in January and the class won’t be determined until Feb. 4, 2017, the day before Super Bowl LI.
However, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has not been kind to safeties, and former Dallas Cowboy Darren Woodson, whose ability to make plays against wide receivers was one of the primary reasons for the emergence of the term “coverage safety,” knows it.
To this point, just seven pure safeties have been enshrined in Canton, but Woodson is one of four Hall of Fame semifinalists who spent their careers at the back of the secondary.
“It’s just a position that has not been considered a position of impact for a number of years. Accordingly, you have so many ‘splash’ positions: quarterback, wide receiver that fans come out to see,” Woodson said. “There’s been a lot of years where people just didn’t realize the great play of guys like Steve Atwater and his physicality. But as the passing game and the big play downfield has taken over in the NFL and we’ve seen the Troy Polamalus and the Ed Reeds come and go, that’s changing a little.”
Woodson and Atwater, who played 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and another with the New York Jets before retiring in 1999, are two of four safeties among the 26 hall of fame semifinalists. The list, which also includes Philadelphia Eagles great Brian Dawkins and longtime Buccaneers safety John Lynch.
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and TCU and San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson are also semifinalists.
The Hall of Fame already has announced Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as a contributors candidate.
Woodson has been eligible for the Hall since 2009 after retiring in 2004 following a 12-year career in Dallas. He set the career tackle mark for the franchise with 1,350 stops, intercepted 23 passes and scored twice on his way to five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections and three Super Bowl victories. He was a semifinalist for Canton in both 2014 and 2015.
His hall-of- fame credentials are multiplying as he makes his living now as an NFL analyst for ESPN.
He was elected to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 (he was born in Phoenix and played college football at Arizona State) and inducted as the 21st member into the Cowboys Ring of Honor last season.
“The gratitude and the honor is overwhelming,” Woodson said. “I can’t wait until that day. I’m sure it’s going to be emotional for me.”
Though he regularly made big plays in coverage, he was bred from the safety stock of a now foregone era where big hits against unsuspecting wide receivers in the middle of the field were the norm. You didn’t go inside the numbers blindly when Woodson was on patrol.
“I understand the way the game has changed and that it’s about the health of the players. And it’s not just coming from the NFL, but the players themselves are more understanding about their livelihood after the game. I get it,” Woodson said of the league’s targeting rule. “But I think there are times when there’s a ‘bang-bang’ play when a wide receiver catches a ball and gets in a crouched position and receives a hit. Those are unfair to the defensive back because it’s happening so fast and guys are getting fined for those types of things.”
Former Cowboys coach and current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is joining Woodson in eight-member Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017. The others are former University of Houston volleyball players Rita Buck-Crocket and Flo Hyman, the latter of whom will be inducted posthumously, former Texas A&M and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Dave Elmendorf, former A&M track coach Pat Henry, 2008 Olympic gymnastic all-around champion Nastia Liukin and former University of Texas track and football star Eric Metcalf.
