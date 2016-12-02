Darren Woodson’s Hall of Fame credentials continue to grow

3:02 Mac Attack From Cowboys Win Over Vikings Pause

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

3:04 Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game

1:48 Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill reports from The Star Sunday

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime