Cowboys-Vikings Game Balls: Dallas linebackers fuel strong effort

Cowboys linebackers Anthony Hitchens, safety Barry Church and linebacker Sean Lee: Hitchens had 10 tackles and a sack. Lee had seven tackles. Church returned from injury to post nine tackles. Church played with a carbon fiber brace on his forearm.
Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant: He finished with four catches for 84 yards and one touchdown. His 56-yard grab in the first quarter set up Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown. He added an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys linebacker Kyle Wilber: Wilber made his mark on special teams with a game-changing fumble recovery on a punt return by Adam Thielen at the Vikings’ 8 in the fourth quarter. Dallas challenged that the runner was down and the play was reversed. Wilber had two special teams tackles, a forced fumble and the fumble recovery.
Vikings end Everson Griffen: He had eight tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He disrupted several other plays without making the tackle.
