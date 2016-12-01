Cowboys take halftime lead as Elliott ties Dorsett's TD mark

. It took the Dallas Cowboys a quarter or so to handle the boisterous crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium and get things started.
But by halftime, the league’s hottest team had regained control of the game.
The Cowboys led the Minnesota Vikings 7-3, putting themselves in good position to extend their franchise record winning streak to 11 games.
Quarterback Dak Prescott had a 14-yard run and a 56-yard pass to receiver Dez Bryant, setting up a 1-yard scoring run from Ezekiel Elliott.
With the touchdown, Elliott tied Tony Dorsett for most touchdowns as a Cowboys rookie with 12. Dorsett set the mark in 1977 and the Cowboys went on to win the Super Bowl.
Want to add more karma, consider that the Cowboys have lost five consecutive games in Minnesota. The Cowboys last road win in the series was in 1995, the last year of the three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s.
The Cowboys still have work to do get there.
And if the way things started Thursday night, it certainly won’t be easy.
Elliott had a fumble on the second drive of the game, seemingly setting up the Vikings at the 15. But the ruling was reversed on replay it appeared it Elliott got back on the ball and was down before it ripped out of his hands.
The Cowboys were forced to punt on the next play.
The Vikings took advantage of good field position with passes of 17 yards to tight end Kyle Rudolph and 16 yards to receiver Adam Theilen, starting a drive that would end up with a 48-yard field goal from Kai Forbath.
The next Cowboys drive ended with a fumble by receiver Lucky Whitehead.
But after a Viking punt, Prescott finally got the offense going.
It began with a 14-yard scramble on a third-and-13 play.
There was a 13-yard pass to Cole Beasley and then the deep ball to Bryant, setting up Elliott’s score.
The Cowboys defense might have had the biggest impact on the game late in the second quarter when Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was injured after being sandwiched by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.
The seriousness of the injury is not yet known.
He was replaced on final drive by backup quarterback Shaun Hill.
The Vikings also played the game without coach Mike Zimmer, who has an emergency eye procedure Thursday night.
Zimmer is a former Cowboys defensive coordinator.
