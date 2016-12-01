Cowboys Vikings 12.01.16

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and tackle Tyron Smith (77) lead the team out as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls signals in a loud stadium as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Cowboy fans hope Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21, not in photo) will stop to sign as he runs off of the field before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) struggles for two yards as Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) grabs him behind the line in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata (44) for a loss of two in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) and outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) fight to get to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) to no avail as he completes a pass in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Cowboys and Vikings fans watch the pregame warmups as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fights for a first down in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett argues with head linesman Patrick Turner (13) after a holding call that wiped out a long run by running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) run on to the field with the team as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Vikings and Cowboys fans get into the game spirit as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (96) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) punts in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) but it was nullified by a penalty for offensive pass interference as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) and cornerback Brandon Carr (39) gang up to stop Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) for a loss in the first quarter the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) breaks free from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) and outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) for a first down in the first quarter the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hits Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88), who takes the ball to the one yard line on a 56 yard pass play in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88, with Brice Butler (19)) stares down defender Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after Bryant's 56-yard pass play in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) dives in the the Vikings endzone from the one yard line to score in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett waits in the team tunnel during introductions before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warming up before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warming up before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Lucky Whitehead (13, left) and Dez Bryant (88, right) horse around while playing catch before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88, left) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21, right) horse around while playing catch before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com