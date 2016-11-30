5 things to watch in Cowboys-Vikings game

Vikings D vs. Cowboys O
The Vikings rank third in total defense and have forced 20 turnovers, tied for second in the NFL. The Cowboys rank fourth in total offense and have only nine giveaways, second in the NFL. Dak Prescott has been intercepted on twice, though he has lost three fumbles.
Perfect 11
The Cowboys can tie the franchise record for longest winning streak, including combined seasons, with an 11th consecutive victory. The Cowboys have not lost since a season-opening 20-19 loss to the New York Giants.
Takeaways where art thou?
The Cowboys have not had a takeaway in the past four games. That coincides with safety Barry Church’s absence from the lineup. Church returns this week from a broken forearm that required surgery. He will wear a soft cast to protect the arm. His return is timely given that J.J. Wilcox, his replacement the past four games, won’t play with a left tight contusion.
Rookie, what rookie?
Everyone keeps waiting for Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott to play like rookies. Through 11 games, they haven’t. Prescott ranks fourth in the NFL with a 108.6 passer rating and has 18 touchdowns and only two picks. Elliott leads the league in rushing with 1,199 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Pump up the volume
The Metrodome, the Vikings former home field, was known as one of the NFL’s loudest stadiums. By all accounts, the new U.S. Bank Stadium is even louder. The 66,143-seat stadium has created problems for visiting teams. The Cowboys practice with music blaring at their practices, and coach Jason Garrett admits he screamed, “Louder! to the team’s DJ.
