5 things to watch in Cowboys-Vikings game

Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game

Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

Mac Attack Fears One Team For Cowboys

Dallas police investigating overnight shooting at Lakeland Manor Apts.

Rookie Nicolas Brussino Works On His Game

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:17