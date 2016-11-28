DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys in a hurry to find a better pass rush

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence hasn’t been as disruptive as he’d like with only one sack in seven games.
“Room to grow,” Lawrence said. “For sure.”
The overall pass rush has been a concern all season and it hit a low in Thursday’s victory over the Washington Redskins. For the first time this season, the Cowboys didn’t register a sack.
And Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins had 53 pass attempts.
“I’m not concerned. I wouldn’t use that word,” said defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford, who leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks. “Obviously, we want sacks no matter what. If we rush one, two, three, we always want a sack. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any last week.
“But for people who don’t understand what we’re doing, they’re probably thinking sacks is something major that has to happen. It does, don’t get me wrong, but just getting them off the field in three downs is most important.”
Part of the pass rush issues stem from the Cowboys going with a three-man front more often, but everyone felt they should have been able to get home at least once on Thursday. And Lawrence seems to have the most potential to get things trending in the right direction again.
Lawrence has a history of playing well down the stretch. He had a team-high eight sacks a season ago, including seven in the final eight games. As a rookie in 2014, Lawrence didn’t have a sack in the regular season but had one in each of the postseason games.
“I feel like it’s that time now,” Lawrence said. “We’re going down the home stretch. I feel like we’re going to get more pressure. It’s just our scheme we’re running right now, we’re just rushing three-man mostly on third down. I feel like we’re going to get back to what we know, so I feel we’ll get more pressure now.”
The Cowboys have only 20 sacks on the season, tied for 25th in the league. Dallas is on pace for 29 sacks, which would be fewer than it had last season (31) and just one more than it had in 2014 (28).
“Not good enough,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said of the pass rush. “We’ve got to keep working at it.”
For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this is a worrisome number. The past nine Super Bowl champions have had at least 35 sacks in the regular season, including three with at least 50 – Denver had 52 in 2015; Pittsburgh had 51 in 2008; and the New York Giants had 52 in 2007.
The 2006 Indianapolis Colts hold the record for fewest regular-season sacks for a champion with 24.
“You always want to effect the quarterback more and certainly one of the best ways to effect the quarterback is to sack him,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We weren’t able to do that [against Washington].”
But there is optimism that it has a chance to improve, and Lawrence’s play late the past two seasons is the most encouraging sign.
Lawrence has been dealing with shoulder and back injuries, but as he put it: “I’m good right now, so that’s all that matters. I woke up this morning. I can go.”
Lawrence then insisted he is ready to become the impact player the Cowboys’ D-line desperately needs.
“I feel like we’re going to get back to ourselves and really attack the quarterback,” Lawrence said.
Super Bowl sacks
Here’s a look at the regular-season sack totals of the past 10 Super Bowl champions:
2015=Denver=52
2014=New England=40
2013=Seattle=43
2012=Baltimore=37
2011=New York Giants=48
2010=Green Bay=47
2009=New Orleans=35
2008=Pittsburgh=51
2007=New York Giants=52
2006=Indianapolis=24
