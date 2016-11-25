Cowboys-Redskins clash draws best TV ratings in 20 years

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence Pause

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:34 Bengals Cowboys Post Game Press Conference

1:00 TCU's Sawyer on Frogs' young RBs

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

1:06 TCU's Patterson on the win over Texas

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant