Will defense be the Dallas Cowboys’ downfall?

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence Pause

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

3:30 Mac Attack Fears One Team For Cowboys

1:51 TCU Coach Gary Patterson on preparing for one of the best RBs in the country

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

1:48 Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill reports from The Star Sunday

1:41 Life as a small-town doctor

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response