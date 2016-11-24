Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says ‘feed me’ after 10th consecutive win

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence Pause

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats