Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says ‘feed me’ after 10th consecutive win

Dak Prescott couldn’t wait to go to his postgame news conference.
“I’m ready to go get some food,” he said, smiling.
Prescott could have borrowed teammate Ezekiel Elliott’s “feed me” gesture for a different reason.
The rookie quarterback no doubt enjoyed his Thanksgiving evening after turning the Washington Redskins into turkeys in a 31-26 Cowboys’ victory.
“Over and over again, at critical moments, he came up with big plays,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said of Prescott. “Whether it was that third down in the red zone, again and again and again, he just played winning football for us. He did the things that winning quarterbacks do. He made a lot of plays with his feet. He made a lot of plays with his feet out in space. He made plays with his arm. The throw to Dez [Bryant], I thought, was a big play at the end.
“I just thought he was outstanding throughout this ball game. He handled different situations really, really well.”
Prescott’s stats weren’t as shiny as his Redskins’ counterpart, Kirk Cousins. Prescott completed 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and a 108.9 passer rating. He also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The Cowboys scored on 5 of 7 possessions, not counting kneel-downs before the half and at the end of the game.
“We’re just having fun,” Prescott said. “We’re not waiting for someone to make a play. Wherever the ball goes, that person is ready to make a play. They want to be the one who goes and scores, and we expect to score a touchdown every play. Nothing we do surprises us.”
Three times in the fourth quarter the Redskins got within five points. Two times the Cowboys answered with touchdowns, and the third time the Cowboys ran out the clock.
After the Redskins got within 17-12 early in the fourth quarter, Prescott led the Cowboys on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown run by the quarterback.
“It was initially a pass, but I guess you could say it was a run-pass option,” Prescott said. “All of their guys were covering the receivers. I saw [linebacker] Preston Smith there, and I went to school with him at Mississippi State and knew he was fast, so I had to turn it on.”
After the Redskins answered to make it 24-19, Prescott led them on an eight-play, 53-yard touchdown drive. He converted a third-and-7 on a 7-yard scramble and a third-and-9 with a 26-yard pass to Bryant to the Washington 1.
Prescott then connected with Cole Beasley for an 8-yard gain on second-and-7 with 1:00 remaining. It sealed the game.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked afterward whether he’s forgotten Prescott was a rookie.
“Well, I’ve forgotten that it makes any difference,” Jones said.
Charean Williams
