Cousins, Redskins move the ball but leave points on field

Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins missed field goals of 43 and 55 yards Thursday at AT&T Stadium in a 31-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Although quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 449 passing yards and three touchdowns, the Redskins will point to lost opportunities. The Redskins were 2 of 5 scoring touchdowns on trips to the red zone.
Washington’s offense generated 505 total yards and pulled the Redskins within one score three times in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys are a good team, they’re 10-1 and leading our division for a reason.
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins
“We fought our way back after falling behind, but in the end, it wasn’t enough,” Cousins said. “The Cowboys are a good team, they’re 10-1 and leading our division for a reason.
“We got a lot of good plays and a lot of good effort from everyone, but we just came up short.”
The Redskins tried two onside kicks to get more possessions but both failed.
“They have a good red zone defense. We had some good drives. We didn’t finish in the red zone, unfortunately, but we did on other times,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
The score wasn’t the only thing short. Redskins owner Daniel Snyder placed the franchise tag on Cousins for this season. Cousins’ production Thursday and for the season underscores the absence of a long-term deal.
2 Redskins’ touchdowns on five trips inside the Cowboys’ 20-yard line.
The fifth-year pro completed 41 of 53 passes.
“I thought he played well. There was a snap there in the second quarter, we missed some opportunities. The sun was in his eyes. He couldn’t see very well. That’s not an excuse. It’s just a fact,” Gruden said.
For the season, Cousins has thrown for 3,540 yards and 20 touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 101.4. Dallas rookie sensation Dak Prescott has 2,835 yards and 18 touchdowns with a rating of 108.6.
“I think to drop back 53 times and not throw an interception or have very few passes that were even dicey, I think that shows some growth and some improvement,” Cousins said.
Reed watch
Washington tight end Jordan Reed injured his shoulder in the first half. The Redskins considered sitting him out for the rest of the game.
But Reed returned and finished with 10 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were in the fourth quarter.
“There was doubt, very much doubt if he’d come back,” Gruden said. “But he made some gigantic plays for us and it just goes to show you what type of man he’s growing into.”
