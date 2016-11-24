Cowboys’ defense unnerved by Redskins season-high 505 yards

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say Pause

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

3:23 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys win over the Ravens

3:30 Mac Attack Fears One Team For Cowboys

1:26 Dak Prescott looks forward to starting role with Dallas Cowboys

2:05 Arlington Bowie's football team feasts on turkey after Thanksgiving Day practice

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead