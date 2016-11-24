Game balls: Cowboys’ young guns get job done; win streak swells to 10

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott: Prescott did the majority of his damage by scrambling to keep plays alive and rushing for 39 yards and one touchdown. He passed for 195 yards and another score, and went a fourth consecutive game without an interception. Elliott averaged 4.9 yards on 20 carries and scored twice. He also added 23 yards on two receptions.
Cowboys wide receivers Dez Bryant and Cole Beasley: In his showdown with Josh Norman, Bryant had five catches on seven targets for 72 yards. His 26-yard catch on a third-and 9 play in the final quarter led to the team’s final touchdown. Beasley, who drew a lot of attention in the secondary, had two of his five receptions in the fourth quarter. Both were for key first downs.
Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and safety Byron Jones. Lee led the team with 14 tackles and had an interception to stop a 2-point try. Jones finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end Jordan Reed: Cousins passed for 449 yards and three touchdowns to finish with a 120.7 passer rating. He completed 41 of 53 passes. Reed was targeted 12 times and caught 10, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
