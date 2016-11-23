Clippers stay in town to attend Thursday’s Cowboys-Redskins game

DALLAS – Between playing on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night and playing on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers have decided to stop in Arlington and see their favorite team play.
And that team is the Dallas Cowboys.
Guard Chris Paul and center DeAndre Jordan are among several members of the Clippers who claimed the Cowboys as their favorite team. Even Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson is a huge Cowboys fan.
"This team has a lot of Cowboys’ fans,’’ Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "It’s amazing.
"Blake (Griffin) kind of goes with whoever the team’s in first, and he actually says that, so at least he’s honest about it. But Chris and DJ and Woody, I don’t understand how they all became Cowboy fans, but they are."
Jordan grew up in Houston and used to be a Houston Oilers fan. But when the Oilers left Houston for Tennessee in 1996, that’s when Jordan became a Cowboys fan.
In fact, when a reporter said to Jordan before Wednesday’s game: "I didn’t know you was a Cowboys fan,’ Jordan responded by saying: "Yeah, I am. Don’t you start that stuff!’’
Rivers, who grew up in Chicago, is not one who will be hoping the Cowboys beat the Redskins.
"I don’t dislike the Cowboys at all -- they’re no threat to me,’’ Rivers said. "I’m a Bears fan.
"Football season has ended for me for the most part. I’ve never watched more college football to see who we’re going to draft in my life."
Rivers, though, questioned some of the Cowboys fans.
"By the way, I’m just going to say --- and I’m not going to call any of you guys bandwagon -- but this is the first time you guys have mentioned Cowboys in like four years,’’ Rivers said. "So that’s all I’m going to say.
"I haven’t heard one word about the Cowboys.’’
Rivers said he was in a Dallas restaurant and folks were talking Cowboys.
"What’s this clothing store -- Stanley Korshak?,’’ Rivers asked. "They have never mentioned the Cowboys’ name.
"That’s all they were talking about today. I said, ‘Wow, things have changed.’ ‘’
