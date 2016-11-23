Dallas Cowboys

November 23, 2016 10:50 AM

Thanksgiving brings Cowboys and Redskins together at AT&T Stadium

By David Humphrey

Thanksgiving and the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s been a fabric of sports life for many years.

And nothing will change this year when the Cowboys (9-1) host the Washington Redskins (6-3-1) at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.

It’s the second of two NFC East meetings with Dallas taking the first game 27-23 on Sept. 18 in Week 2.

“The way we look at it, it not so much as how they’re different than Week 2. We look at the team that we’re playing and prepare for them,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said.

The game will be the first Thanksgiving Day meeting between the teams since 2012 when the Redskins took a 38-31 win.

For the first time since 1935, Thanksgiving Day features three games with all six teams owning a record of .500 or better. The other games feature Minnesota (6-4) at Detroit (6-4) and Pittsburgh (5-5) at Indianapolis (5-5).

However, it’s the Cowboys-Redskins game that is generating the biggest buzz.

The Cowboys have a 29-18-1 record on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday marks the eighth time the Cowboys and Redskins have met on Thanksgiving with Dallas leading the holiday series 6-1.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has already passed for 3,091 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Robert Kelly has jump-started the running game with 424 yards and four scores. Defensively, Ryan Kerrigan has eight sacks. Josh Norman is a respected shutdown cornerback who has two forced fumbles and an interception.

“They’re a good football team. They have a lot of weapons on offense. They’re a balanced offensive team. The quarterback is playing very well,” Garrett said. “They’re aggressive on defense.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads all NFL rookies in passing yards with 2,640 and touchdowns with 17. He is the fourth rookie in NFL history with five consecutive multi-touchdown games. Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL with 1,102 rushing yards, third-most ever in a player’s first 10 career games. Second-year safety Byron Jones has led the team in tackles the past two games.

Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Thanksgiving Day game.

Statistical comparisons

 

Cowboys

Redskins

Record

9-1

6-3-1

Scoring average

28.5

25.4

Opp. Scoring average

18.7

23.3

Total offense

413.1

418.5

Rushing

156.7

117.1

Passing

256.4

301.4

Total defense

347.9

371.3

Turnover margin

+4

+2

Penalties/yards

66-549

76-573

Dallas Cowboys regular-season schedule

Sept. 11

Giants 20, Cowboys 19

Sept. 18

Cowboys 27, Redskins 23

 

 

Sept. 25

Cowboys 31, Bears 17

 

 

Oct. 2

Cowboys 24, 49ers 17

 

 

Oct. 9

Cowboys 28, Bengals 14

 

 

Oct. 16

Cowboys 30, Packers 16

 

 

Oct. 23

Bye

 

 

Oct. 30

Cowboys 29, Eagles 23, OT

 

 

Nov. 6

Cowboys 35, Browns 10

 

 

Nov. 13

Cowboys 35, Steelers 30

 

 

Nov. 20

Cowboys 27, Ravens 17

 

 

Nov. 24

vs. Washington

3:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

Dec. 1

at Minnesota

7:25 p.m.

KXAS/5, NFL Net.

and Twitter

Dec. 11

at NY Giants

7:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

Dec. 18

vs. Tampa Bay

Noon

KDFW/4

Dec. 26

vs. Detroit

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Jan. 1

at Philadelphia

Noon

KDFW/4

