Elliott puts fumbles behind him during visit to Pearcy Elementary

Ezekiel Elliott had a forgettable day on Sunday.
He fumbled the ball twice, losing one, and found himself on the bench for the final 6 minutes, 56 seconds of the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-23 victory over the Washington Redskins.
Elliott couldn’t ever remember a time fumbling the ball twice, and made no excuses for it afterward.
A day later, though, Elliott was all smiles interacting with fourth graders at Pearcy Elementary. He showed the kids how to run a center/quarterback exchange, as well as taking a handoff.
Elliott, 21, understands the importance of giving back to the community and how that helps put the game in perspective.
“Oh, you know it does big time,” Elliott said. “Just coming out here and having fun and giving back. There’s a bigger purpose than just going out there and playing ball. You can touch everyone around you.
“It’s very cool to see the kids and how excited they are. This is probably going to be the highlight of their year, so just coming out and having a good time is really important.”
Elliott hopes his highlight of the year hasn’t come yet.
Elliott, the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State, hasn’t gotten off to the greatest start in his young NFL career.
In the season opener against the New York Giants, Elliott rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown. And, as stated, he followed that up by fumbling twice in his encore performance, although he had a better game statistically.
Elliott finished with 83 rushing yards on 21 carries with a score against the Redskins, but the fumbles overshadowed his performance. Ball security had never been an issue with Elliott in his standout college career, as he had 650 offensive touches and fumbled just four times.
But he managed to get his mind off football briefly Monday, spending time with his fellow rookies at a local school and encouraging kids to stay active and eat right.
“It’s always important to get out in the community and have a fun time with the kids,” Elliott said. “The kids look up to us and we’re role models to them. It’s always fun to kind of relay the messages that it’s important to exercise and for them to stay active and spread the love of football.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
Comments