Game balls from Cowboys’ 27-23 victory over Redskins

Cowboys defensive lineman Jack Crawford and Tyrone Crawford: Both put up strong stat lines. Jack Crawford had four tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and a sack. Tyrone Crawford had a big fourth-quarter sack, one tackle, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Cowboys linebackers Sean Lee, Justin Durant and safety Barry Church: Church had five tackles, a third-quarter interception and one pass defensed. Lee and Durant combined for 12 tackles with Durant adding a clutch pass defensed late in the game.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: The rookie won his first NFL game and scored his first NFL touchdown. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards for a passer rating of 103.8. His touchdown came on a 6-yard scramble.
Cowboys wide receivers Dez Bryant and Cole Beasley: One week after having only one catch, Bryant grabbed seven passes for 102 yards. His longest catch was 21 yards. Beasley caught five for 75 yards with a long of 28.
Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins and cornerback Josh Norman: Hopkins made field goals of 36, 29 and 22 yards. Norman had five tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.
