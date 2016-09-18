Dallas Cowboys

September 18, 2016 8:38 PM

Game balls from Cowboys’ 27-23 victory over Redskins

Cowboys defensive lineman Jack Crawford and Tyrone Crawford: Both put up strong stat lines. Jack Crawford had four tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and a sack. Tyrone Crawford had a big fourth-quarter sack, one tackle, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Cowboys linebackers Sean Lee, Justin Durant and safety Barry Church: Church had five tackles, a third-quarter interception and one pass defensed. Lee and Durant combined for 12 tackles with Durant adding a clutch pass defensed late in the game.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: The rookie won his first NFL game and scored his first NFL touchdown. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards for a passer rating of 103.8. His touchdown came on a 6-yard scramble.

Talking Cowboys with Clarence Hill and Charean Williams

Clarence Hill and Charean Williams recap the Cowboys' victory over the Redskins.

cjwilliams@star-telegram.com
 

Cowboys wide receivers Dez Bryant and Cole Beasley: One week after having only one catch, Bryant grabbed seven passes for 102 yards. His longest catch was 21 yards. Beasley caught five for 75 yards with a long of 28.

Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins and cornerback Josh Norman: Hopkins made field goals of 36, 29 and 22 yards. Norman had five tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Comments

Videos

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott talks about starting after Romo injury

View more video

Sports Videos