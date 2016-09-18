Dak Prescott scores first NFL touchdown

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott ran 6 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins.
It was Prescott’s first touchdown in the NFL.
Through three quarters, Prescott has passed for 226 yards.
Rookie running back Elliott has 83 rushing yards on 17 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
He also had his first NFL fumble when he was stripped of the ball by Josh Norman and the ball recovered by Dashaun Phillips last in the third quarter.
Three plays later, Hopkins made a 22-yard field goal to give the Redskins a 23-20 lead after three quarters.
