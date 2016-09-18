Dallas Cowboys get rare 94-yard touchdown drive

Ninety-four yard drives don’t come often in the NFL.
It did on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys.
Late in the opening quarter, Dallas covered 94 yards in nine plays for a touchdown.
The big play was a fourth-and-1 gamble at the Redskins’ 30 when rookie Dak Prescott threw a 28-yard completion to tight end Geoff Swaim.
Swaim also had a crushing block on Jason Witten’s 29-yard catch that started the 94-yard drive.
Rookie Ezekiel Elliott got the touchdown on a 1-yard run for a 10-0 lead at the 1:39 mark.
Prescott was three-for-three on the drive.
The Cowboys lead the Redskins 13-10 at halftime at FedEx Field.
