Dak Prescott’s first road game unlikely to faze him after SEC experience

Dak Prescott’s first regular-season road game likely won’t faze him.
Starting for three seasons in the Southeastern SEC, the former Mississippi State star played in front of more than 100,000 fans three times. In fact, seven times in college, Prescott played in stadiums with more fans than FedEx Field holds, including 104,455 at Kyle Field last season.
“Every road game in the SEC was loud,” Prescott said. “… I’ve been through a lot of tough crowds throughout college, so it’s kind of me against the world, or us against the world, going into those road games.”
FedEx Field ranks among the largest stadiums in the NFL at 82,000 capacity. Prescott made his debut before 92,867 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants.
“I’m excited for it,” Prescott said. “I love road games. It’s kind of you versus the world-type thing in there. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to head up to the capitol and see what the Redskins fans have for us and come out with a win.”
Prescott got a taste of the NFL road experience in the preseason at Seattle, arguably the toughest venue for a road team in the NFL.
Lee feels good
Linebacker Sean Lee remembers how sore he felt after the season opener a year ago. It marked his first game action in more than a year and a half and he could hardly practice the following week.
What a difference a year makes.
Lee felt much better after this year’s opener in which he played all 56 defensive snaps, and managed to practice the entire week leading into the Week 2 game at Washington.
“I felt good. ” Lee said. “I was able to practice a lot the entire week. Hopefully that’ll continue that process of playing more and being a better football player.”
Lee finished with a team-high 10 tackles against the New York Giants. More important, though, is that he felt good from a physical standpoint.
Lee, 30, has been slowed by a knee injury throughout training camp and the preseason. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the off-season and the team has monitored his practice load ever since.
Now, Lee is focused on the Redskins and making sure the defense puts the team in position to win. He reiterated the importance of late-game situations after the defense struggled in those against the Giants.
They gave up a go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and then let New York run almost 3 minutes off the clock near the end of the game.
“It’s about big-time situations, how are we stepping up,” Lee said. “What’s happening at the end of the game. There are things we can do a lot better as a defense.”
Injury report
Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick fully participated in practice Friday and expects to play Sunday. He missed Thursday’s practice with a strained hamstring, which he calls “precautionary.”
Still, the Cowboys list Scandrick as questionable along with defensive end Jack Crawford (shoulder), guard Ron Leary (groin) and tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle).
The Cowboys ruled quarterback Tony Romo (back), linebacker Mark Nzeocha (Achilles) and defensive end Charles Tapper (back) out for a second consecutive game.
Charean Williams: 817-390-7760, @NFLCharean
Cowboys at Redskins
noon, Sunday, KDFW/4
