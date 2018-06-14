For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Former Aggies star Myles Garrett rips 'snake and cupcake' Kevin Durant, Warriors

By Peter Dawson

June 14, 2018 01:44 PM

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had some strong words for Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors.

During a Thursday radio interview on WKRK-92.3 in Cleveland, the former Texas A&M and Arlington Martin High School star expressed his belief that Durant and his current team "broke the league."

He also said this this:

"If I were him I would've never made a move like that in the first place," Garrett said. "Me, I'm too competitive to try and ride on somebody's coattails to get a W. But for him, you might as well stay at the spot you're at now. There's no point in leaving since you've already taken that moniker where he's been called the snake and cupcake and all that.

"You might as well stay and just keep on winning."

Garrett made Tarrant County and Aggies history when he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

