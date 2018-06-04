Donald J. Trump, speaking at rally in Fort Worth in February of 2016, ripped the NFL in Sept. of 2017. Turns out some of his comments had validity, but in the end Jerry Jones was right.
Donald J. Trump, speaking at rally in Fort Worth in February of 2016, ripped the NFL in Sept. of 2017. Turns out some of his comments had validity, but in the end Jerry Jones was right. Ron Jenkins Special to the Star-Telegram
Donald J. Trump, speaking at rally in Fort Worth in February of 2016, ripped the NFL in Sept. of 2017. Turns out some of his comments had validity, but in the end Jerry Jones was right. Ron Jenkins Special to the Star-Telegram

Football

President Donald Trump disinvites Super Bowl champion Eagles from White House visit

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

June 04, 2018 06:35 PM

President Donald Trump continues to be involved with the NFL.

In a statement on Monday, he announced that the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles would not visit the White House on Tuesday. The commander-in-chief sited the the team's participation in the national anthem protests.

President Trump previously told Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a phone call that “This is a very winning, strong issue for me.” And that “Tell everybody, you can’t win this one. This one lifts me.”

Jones divulged the information while giving a deposition in the grievance against the NFL filed by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

  Comments  