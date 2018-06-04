President Donald Trump disinvites Super Bowl champion Eagles from White House visit

President Donald Trump continues to be involved with the NFL.
In a statement on Monday, he announced that the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles would not visit the White House on Tuesday. The commander-in-chief sited the the team's participation in the national anthem protests.
President Trump previously told Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a phone call that “This is a very winning, strong issue for me.” And that “Tell everybody, you can’t win this one. This one lifts me.”
Jones divulged the information while giving a deposition in the grievance against the NFL filed by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
