Watch Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin receive heartwarming message from one-armed girl

One-armed linebacker Shaquem Griffin continues to be inspiration to people all over the country.
And that includes Houston-area cheerleader Julianna Linton. Linton, like Griffin is missing her left arm.
On Saturday, the UCF product was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 141 overall pick. Griffin attended the first two days of the draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in-person. And the scene on the draft stage immediately following his reception was one of the event's best moments.
In response, the 12-year-old posted a video congratulating Griffin. That video has been viewed over one million times.
Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4-years-old, made history as the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL.
Linton was born with most of her left arm missing due to a congenital condition. On Tuesday, Julianna and her mother appeared on "Good Morning America."
