Which surprising team tried to trade way up for Baker Mayfield at the NFL Draft?

Maybe the Cleveland Browns aren't that crazy after all.
The team's selection of Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington raised plenty of eyebrows.
However, the Browns weren't the only team that believed the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner was worthy of a top overall selection. According to Mayfield's agent, Jack Mills, the New England Patriots wanted to package their No. 23 and No. 31 picks in a trade for the New York Giants' No. 2 overall pick.
NBC Sports Boston's Mike Giardi added that he spoke to a source who said Patriots' head coach and general manager Bill Belichick viewed Mayfield as the closest thing to Jimmy Garapollo in this quarterback class.. New England traded the former second-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 37 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft just before the NFL trade deadline this past season.
The reality is that for the Patriots to move up that high, they would likely would've been forced to surrender their two first-round picks from this draft at minimum. The Giants would likely have asked for a combination of New England's second and third-round picks from this year's draft and maybe even next year's draft, too.
Due to the Browns' bold decision, we may never know.
