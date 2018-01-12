Cleveland Browns’ fan parade inspires one-man demonstration in Dallas

More Videos 2:16 Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick Pause 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:42 Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 2:08 Why are books banned? See how many you've read and why they're controversial 0:48 Teens like to push the limits, duh. But, the #TidePodChallenge is poisoning them Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick It may seem weird, or even sad, to celebrate your team's winless season. But the silver lining, as all NFL fans know, means the worse your season is, the better your draft pick (unless you traded them away, but that's neither here nor there). So, Browns fan Chase Jones decided to take the high road, while poking fun at his team's failures, by hosting a one-man parade around Dallas with an 0-16 poster. It may seem weird, or even sad, to celebrate your team's winless season. But the silver lining, as all NFL fans know, means the worse your season is, the better your draft pick (unless you traded them away, but that's neither here nor there). So, Browns fan Chase Jones decided to take the high road, while poking fun at his team's failures, by hosting a one-man parade around Dallas with an 0-16 poster. Courtesy of Chase Jones (@whatsupchase)

