Cleveland Browns’ fan parade inspires one-man demonstration in Dallas

More Videos

Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick 2:16

Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick

Pause
Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Why are books banned? See how many you've read and why they're controversial 2:08

Why are books banned? See how many you've read and why they're controversial

Teens like to push the limits, duh. But, the #TidePodChallenge is poisoning them 0:48

Teens like to push the limits, duh. But, the #TidePodChallenge is poisoning them

  • Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick

    It may seem weird, or even sad, to celebrate your team's winless season. But the silver lining, as all NFL fans know, means the worse your season is, the better your draft pick (unless you traded them away, but that's neither here nor there). So, Browns fan Chase Jones decided to take the high road, while poking fun at his team's failures, by hosting a one-man parade around Dallas with an 0-16 poster.

It may seem weird, or even sad, to celebrate your team's winless season. But the silver lining, as all NFL fans know, means the worse your season is, the better your draft pick (unless you traded them away, but that's neither here nor there). So, Browns fan Chase Jones decided to take the high road, while poking fun at his team's failures, by hosting a one-man parade around Dallas with an 0-16 poster. Courtesy of Chase Jones (@whatsupchase)
It may seem weird, or even sad, to celebrate your team's winless season. But the silver lining, as all NFL fans know, means the worse your season is, the better your draft pick (unless you traded them away, but that's neither here nor there). So, Browns fan Chase Jones decided to take the high road, while poking fun at his team's failures, by hosting a one-man parade around Dallas with an 0-16 poster. Courtesy of Chase Jones (@whatsupchase)

Football

Cleveland Browns’ fan parade inspires one-man demonstration in Dallas

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 12, 2018 12:38 PM

The Cleveland Browns have been really bad for a really long time.

Dedicated Browns fans are some of the most beaten down fans in all of sports.

They’ve also got some of the best senses of humor. With all the losing, it certainly helps.

A fan-organized parade in downtown Cleveland inspired a local Browns’ diehard to do the same in Dallas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chase Jones, 26, of Deep Ellum, posted video of his one-man Browns’ parade in downtown Dallas on Wednesday. The Browns finished 0-16 which inspired the “Perfect Season” parade. It turned out to help a great cause, raising over $17,000 for the Great Cleveland Food Bank.

“It was mostly out of annoyance. We pretty much get the first pick every year already so it definitely wasn’t that,” Jones said via email. “I just think that the organization (and NFL as a whole) needs to hear the frustration from the fans and since I couldn’t make it back to Cleveland I just did it here.”

Jones has been a “die-hard Browns fan” since the team returned to the NFL in 1999. “I was too young to really watch them before that (when they were good),” he said. Jones had an ode to his Cleveland sports fandom in 2016.

Jones knows other local Browns fans (they stick together!) but his solo parade, which included a homemade sign, was a spur of the moment kind of thing.

“I just saw some clips of the parade on twitter and I was like ‘wow, this is really happening.’ Then I just went inside, made a sign, grabbed my jersey and went for it.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick 2:16

Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick

Pause
Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Why are books banned? See how many you've read and why they're controversial 2:08

Why are books banned? See how many you've read and why they're controversial

Teens like to push the limits, duh. But, the #TidePodChallenge is poisoning them 0:48

Teens like to push the limits, duh. But, the #TidePodChallenge is poisoning them

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

View More Video