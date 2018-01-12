Cleveland Browns’ fan parade inspires one-man demonstration in Dallas

The Cleveland Browns have been really bad for a really long time.
Dedicated Browns fans are some of the most beaten down fans in all of sports.
They’ve also got some of the best senses of humor. With all the losing, it certainly helps.
A fan-organized parade in downtown Cleveland inspired a local Browns’ diehard to do the same in Dallas.
Chase Jones, 26, of Deep Ellum, posted video of his one-man Browns’ parade in downtown Dallas on Wednesday. The Browns finished 0-16 which inspired the “Perfect Season” parade. It turned out to help a great cause, raising over $17,000 for the Great Cleveland Food Bank.
“It was mostly out of annoyance. We pretty much get the first pick every year already so it definitely wasn’t that,” Jones said via email. “I just think that the organization (and NFL as a whole) needs to hear the frustration from the fans and since I couldn’t make it back to Cleveland I just did it here.”
Jones has been a “die-hard Browns fan” since the team returned to the NFL in 1999. “I was too young to really watch them before that (when they were good),” he said. Jones had an ode to his Cleveland sports fandom in 2016.
Jones knows other local Browns fans (they stick together!) but his solo parade, which included a homemade sign, was a spur of the moment kind of thing.
“I just saw some clips of the parade on twitter and I was like ‘wow, this is really happening.’ Then I just went inside, made a sign, grabbed my jersey and went for it.”
