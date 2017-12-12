New Orleans Saints fans hold signs and cheer after the Saints beatthe Carolina Panthers 31-21 in New Orleans on Dec. 3.
New Orleans Saints fans hold signs and cheer after the Saints beatthe Carolina Panthers 31-21 in New Orleans on Dec. 3. Bill Feig AP
New Orleans Saints fans hold signs and cheer after the Saints beatthe Carolina Panthers 31-21 in New Orleans on Dec. 3. Bill Feig AP

Football

Saints’ season-ticket holder sues team over kneeling protests

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 03:52 PM

New Orleans Saints fan Lee Dragna is suing his favorite team for a refund on his season tickets.

Dragna, who has seats on the 20-yard line about 25 rows back, told The New Orleans Advocate that he hasn’t attended a game since the season-opener because of the atmosphere created, he said, by Saints players kneeling during the national anthem before games.

He asked the Saints for a $8,000 refund but was denied.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He filed a lawsuit in Gretna, La., on Monday seeking a refund and attorney’s fees.

Dragna, who owns a business in Morgan City, La., said the protests by some players have prevented his family from enjoying games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Dragna, who gained notoriety after actor Kevin Costner promoted Dragna’s “Big Gulp” method for skimming oil out of the Gulf of Mexico after the BP oil spill, said the players protests during the anthem created an unsafe environment for his family.

“The Saints created that behavior by condoning it,” he told The Advocate. “It’s my thought pattern that they should not be allowed (to protest). If you sell tickets to a gaming event for entertainment, you should not be allowed to turn it political.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the anthem in August 2016 to raise awareness about social injustice. Other players joined him but the league didn’t see widespread protests by players until President Donald Trump verbally attacked kneeling players during a stump speech in Alabama on Sept. 23.

“Apparently, these players were following the lead of Colin Kaepernick by disrespecting the flag, the anthem, the USA and those who have served and are serving the USA in our military,” Dragna told the Advocate. The fan reaction to the protests, he said, is “borderline dangerous.”

Dragna said he doesn’t blame the fans for their behavior; he blames Saints’ owner Tom Benson.

“They don’t even want to talk about this, but I don’t care,” he said. “One way or another they’ll pay.”

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Pause
Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • Large group kneels outside Cowboys game calling for criminal justice reform

    Pastor Frederick Douglass Haynes of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas led a group of about 300 who knelt during the anthem outside AT&T Stadium Sunday night.

Large group kneels outside Cowboys game calling for criminal justice reform

Pastor Frederick Douglass Haynes of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas led a group of about 300 who knelt during the anthem outside AT&T Stadium Sunday night.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Pause
Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

    Is that lipstick on Jerry’s cheek? Spoiler alert: yes.

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

View More Video