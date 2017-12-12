Saints’ season-ticket holder sues team over kneeling protests

2:29 In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions Pause

1:30 Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

1:32 Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

0:46 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:23 Aledo defense smothers Richland