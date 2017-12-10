New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning started Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after being benched last week.
Football

Eli Manning receives warm, standing ovation from Giants’ fans

By Stefan Stevenson

December 10, 2017 12:39 PM

Eli Manning was back in the New York Giants’ starting lineup Sunday afternoon and from the looks of it, the Met Life Stadium crowd was happy to see him.

Manning, who was benched from the starting spot last week, received a loud and mostly standing ovation from Giants’ fans braving the 30-degree temperatures.

Manning, who has won two Super Bowls with the Giants, was benched after the leading the Giants to a 2-10 record last week.

In his first drive back at the helm, Manning led the Giants on a 67-yard drive for a game-tying field goal at the start of the second quarter.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

