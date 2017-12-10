Eli Manning receives warm, standing ovation from Giants’ fans

Eli Manning was back in the New York Giants’ starting lineup Sunday afternoon and from the looks of it, the Met Life Stadium crowd was happy to see him.
Manning, who was benched from the starting spot last week, received a loud and mostly standing ovation from Giants’ fans braving the 30-degree temperatures.
#Eli Manning gets a huge standing ovation from the #Giants fan#DALvsNYG #GiantsPride #NFLpic.twitter.com/81XsDHTpLC— HighlightHub (@HighlightHub_) December 10, 2017
Manning, who has won two Super Bowls with the Giants, was benched after the leading the Giants to a 2-10 record last week.
In his first drive back at the helm, Manning led the Giants on a 67-yard drive for a game-tying field goal at the start of the second quarter.
Eli Manning gets a large ovation in his return as the #Giants starter pic.twitter.com/fZIrCfGdzt— Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 10, 2017
NYGs need a Win today..Fans cheering for Eli Manning as he takes the field.! pic.twitter.com/q1BUIYgwUB— ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ (@AROD5005) December 10, 2017
