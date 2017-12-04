Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after a sustaining a back injury Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after a sustaining a back injury Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Frank Victores AP
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after a sustaining a back injury Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Frank Victores AP

Football

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier taken to hospital with back injury

By Joe Kay

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 09:40 PM

CINCINNATI

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken to a hospital for tests after he hurt his back and was carted off the field early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Shazier tackled receiver Josh Malone in the legs, fell to the ground and grabbed the middle of his back. The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard and taken off. He was moving his arms on the field.

The Steelers said Shazier was going to a hospital for evaluation and wouldn’t return to the game.

It’s a significant setback for one of the NFL’s top defenses. The Pro Bowler from Ohio State leads the team in tackles and has three interceptions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

    Is that lipstick on Jerry’s cheek? Spoiler alert: yes.

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Mac Attack and 8-year-old daughter talk Cowboys Take A Knee 4:55

Mac Attack and 8-year-old daughter talk Cowboys Take A Knee

View More Video