Looking for love while rooting for your favorite football team?

Are you a huge football fan with no friends? Are you single looking to mingle amid the excitement of gameday?
If so, good news! Your sad life now has meaning thanks to a new app that helps football fans meet other football fans for live meetups and, perhaps, find the love of your pigskin life.
#Dallas #Cowboys #CowboysNation #NFL #Football #fans #dates #tailgate https://t.co/bE6SWbKOSP pic.twitter.com/YPhPYcRl37— FootballFans (@footballfansapp) October 12, 2017
The Football Fans Club Meetup app allows fans “to find fellow team fans near you so you can team up for team building, meetup for events, or even date up,” according to the website.
Not sure exactly what “date up” means, but roll with it. The company also has a similar app for basketball fans. The app is available for iPhones and iPads.
Looks like love, right?
Doesn’t this look fun?
