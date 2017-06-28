New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the most colorful players on and off the field in the NFL.
June 28, 2017 10:39 AM

Patriots’ Gronkowski makes sneaky stop at Southlake Carroll

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

When you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, you never know who you’ll see.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski?

In Southlake?

Gronkowksi posted a video to Snapchat of himself and at least one other person on the field at Southlake Carroll High School's Dragon Stadium. He apparently wanted to get in a workout while in North Texas.

Gronkowski is well known for his wit and spontaneous appearances.

When the Super Bowl champion Patriots visited the White House in April, Gronkowski crashed the White House briefly while press secretary Sean Spicer was answering a question from a reporter.

The Patriots report to training camp in July.

