Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel thinks there is one team in the NFC that can stop the Dallas Cowboys from the Super Bowl (hint - it is not the Chicago Bears) (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).
Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams talk about the likelihood of Tony Romo returning to the starting lineup and look toward the Dallas Cowboys matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel points out the job done by Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli after the team's 35-10 win against the Cleveland Browns (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).
It's been more than two decades since the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl glory days, but the team's brand continues to top all the rest in the NFL, and the Star still shines bright for fans around the country. Why?