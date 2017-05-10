Draft prospect Lauri Markkanen is being compared to Nowitzki

There’s a 7-foot sharpshooting power forward from another country who is deadly in the pick-and-roll that the Dallas Mavericks are considering taking in next month’s NBA Draft.
And yes, that player – for obvious reasons – is being compared to Mavericks superstar power forward Dirk Nowitzki.
Lauri Markkanen is the player ESPN college basketball analyst and international expert Fran Fraschilla believes the Mavericks have targeted in the draft if they decide to select a power forward. Unless they move up in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Mavericks will have the ninth pick in the June 22 NBA draft.
Markkanen, who is from Finland, played just one season at the University of Arizona before declaring for the NBA Draft. He has raw potential, much like Nowitzki had when he was the ninth pick out of Germany in the 1998 NBA Draft.
"Well, the guy that they're probably staring at hoping that he falls to nine, and for a number of different reasons, would be Lauri Markkanen from Arizona," Fraschilla said of the Mavericks. "It's a major trade-off with him, because offensively, at seven feet tall -- and I think he's going to turn 20 (on May 22) – is his ability to shoot the ball is off the charts.
"He's an absolutely 10-plus kid."
In his lone season at Arizona, Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game. The 255-pound "stretch four" also shot 49.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3-point territory while being named third-team All-American.
Ironically, Markkanen met and talked to Nowitzki prior to the Mavericks’ game in Phoenix on Apr. 9. And even more ironic, if the Mavs wind up drafting Markkanen he may eventually replace Nowitzki, who likely will play only one or two more seasons before retiring.
"People I know have just watched a workout (of Markkanen) earlier in the week, and they've raved about him," Fraschilla said. "But the defensive issues are going to be prominent.
"But he is a kid -- he cares. So the comparisons to Dirk are going to be unfair, but he's going to be there."
