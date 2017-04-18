Full Court Press Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Mavericks

Full Court Press

April 18, 2017 12:17 PM

Dirk Nowitzki’s Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game will be held on June 24

By Dwain Price

dprice@star-telegram.com

FRISCO – Now that his 19th season is in the books, Dallas Mavericks superstar forward Dirk Nowitzki is ready to change his basketball sneakers for some baseball cleats.

The very popular annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game, hosted by Nowitzki, will be held June 24 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. It will be the sixth year Nowitzki has hosted this game, which was previously hosted for 10 years by ex-Dallas Stars superstar Mike Modano.

The event, which is a huge hit with fans and always sells out, benefits charities of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.

Current and former pro athletes from the National Basketball Association, National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer – along with many celebrities – all lend their name and wound up playing in this must-see baseball game.

Nowitzki, along with former Mavs forward Brian Cardinal, were named co-Most Valuable Players in the 2014 contest after their team won, 17-16.

Tickets for this year’s game go on sale starting May 2, and the participants will be announced at a later date.

Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dickies Arena is name of new Will Rogers venue

Dickies Arena is name of new Will Rogers venue 0:42

Dickies Arena is name of new Will Rogers venue
Arlington police seeking identity of tire slashing suspects 0:58

Arlington police seeking identity of tire slashing suspects
Man and his dog killed by overnight fire in their Lake Highlands home 0:30

Man and his dog killed by overnight fire in their Lake Highlands home

View More Video

Sports Videos