Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo gets the best of Mavs rookie Dorian Finney-Smith

DALLAS – In the wake of Tony Romo’s one-game experience with the Dallas Mavericks last week, coach Rick Carlisle took time to extol the basketball virtues of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

With that, Carlisle boasted how Romo "busted the (rear ends)" of a few of his rookies during the team’s shootaround session.

Told of that remark by Carlisle, rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell was empathic when he said: "That rookie was Dorian Finney-Smith. I just want to make that clear. It wasn’t me.

"I saw that hours later after shootaround. Looking on Instagram, I see that and say, ‘Man, they’re quick.’"

A sheepish Finney-Smith owned up to having Romo get the best of him as he nailed a jumper while the rookie from Florida was defending him.

"He caught me slipping," Finney-Smith said while laughing. "There was supposed to be no shooting.

"That seemed like that was planned. They were like, ‘You got Romo.’ But it was a fun experience."

Later on Tuesday night, Romo suited out for the Mavericks in their game against the Denver Nuggets. But he didn’t play because of complex NBA rules.

However, Ferrell saw enough of the four-time Pro Bowl player that he didn’t mind breaking down his game.

"He’s actually got a nice looking jump shot -- better than I thought," Ferrell said. "Nice stoke and everything.

"It caught me off-guard a little bit."

Romo was an All-State guard in high school in Wisconsin. But that was nearly two decades ago, and before he decided he wanted to make football his sole sport of choice.

"His handle needs to get a little better," Ferrell said. "But he’s definitely got a jump shot though, so he’s got that going for him.’’