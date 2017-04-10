Tony Romo will wear jersey No. 9 on Tuesday when he suits out for the Mavs

0:53 A'Shawn Robinson excited to be at hometown NASCAR track Pause

2:15 Joey Gallo discusses his career-high 5 RBI day

1:01 Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. swings away

1:32 Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Joey Gallo's growing confidence

1:02 Martin Perez held the Athletics scoreless over 5-plus innings

0:59 Having a ball with the Monster Energy athletes

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:12 Jake Diekman talks surgery, recovery at Rangers camp